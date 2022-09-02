Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning.

Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police.

Renew Mobility Executive Director Coleen Davis released a statement Friday, saying Laurie was grateful of the scooter she received from the nonprofit, adding she was "kind and respectful."

Davis's full statement reads:

"We have unfortunate news today. One of our beloved clients Laurie Bos was killed yesterday. Laurie was a great lady always very kind and respectful and so appreciative of the scooter we donated to her. She has had several scooters in the past 6 years. When we first met Laurie, she was living on the streets of downtown Grand Rapids until we helped her find an agency to help find her an accessible apartment several years ago. Laurie was one of the first clients I can remember from my 6.5 years with AIM/Renew Mobility. She will be missed."

