Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids nonprofit collects used hearing aids ahead of World Hearing Day

items.[0].image.alt
Quota Club of Grand Rapids
Collection boxes.jpg
Posted at 7:34 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 19:34:57-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — World Hearing Day is March 3, and a local nonprofit has launched a new program to help the deaf and hard of hearing.

Quota Club of Grand Rapids says its HEAR NOW initiative collects used hearing aids that will be recycled and distributed to individuals with low income.

We’re told hearing aids are collected in designated collection boxes found throughout the area. Email Kathy Freeman at kmkfreeman@gmail.com for box locations.

Quota Club GR says it has collected more than 1,000 hearing aids and 400 batteries so far.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News