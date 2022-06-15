Grand Rapids NAACP works toward expunging records

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A criminal record can impact someone’s life for years, even after they have done their time, so the NAACP of Grand Rapids teamed up with local attorneys to expunge records.

Kareem Scales, with the NAACP, says more than 75% of the people who came to the last Expungement Fair were people of color.

“A lot of people in the community, you know, are held back because of records that they’ve done ten, 20 or 30 years ago. Think, if you are a citizen, and you’ve done what’s been expected of you, whether that’s complete your time or your probationary expectations, whatever that looks like, then you should have the opportunity like all of us to be a contributing member to society,” said Scales.

The NAACP, Legal Aid of Western Michigan and Warner want to make a difference.

To help with the process, the NAACP will host “Clean Slate” appointments starting on July 14.

“So if you don’t make it and you have to wait two months, doing it this way allows people to plan a time to reach out to us to see if they are eligible and things of that nature,” added Scales.

According to “Safe and Just Michigan,” about 240,000 people could have their records expunged after recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan.

The expungement process could take up to six months.

The NAACP plans to have appointment slots open every second Thursday of the month.

To learn more about scheduling an expungement with the NAACP, click here.

