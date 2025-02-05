Grand Rapids NAACP president honored with 2025 GIANT Among Giants Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The president of the Grand Rapids NAACP received special recognition over the weekend!

Cle J. Jackson was given the 2025 GIANT Among Giants Award on Saturday, according to the NAACP. The award is given to people who make meaningful contributions to social justice and public service while lifting members of their respective communities.

"Cle Jackson's unwavering commitment to justice and equality has had a profound impact on the Grand Rapids community and beyond," says 42nd GIANT Awards Chair Tempy Mann. "His leadership, courage and tireless advocacy have made a lasting difference in the lives of countless individuals. The GIANT among Giants Award is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary service."

We’re told Jackson has been an advocate for people who were handed unfair sentences and targeted by racial profiling and police brutality. He is now entering his 10th year as the Grand Rapids NAACP’s president.

“I am eternally grateful the Giant Awards committee has bestowed this honor on me,” says Jackson. “I not only stand on the shoulders of Hazel Lewis and other former chapter presidents, along with my parents, I stand side by side with my executive board, local business owners, community activist, civic leaders, family and friends to move the needle on social justice issues. We need to continue garnering support more than ever with the climate of our nation shifting. I implore the community to double down on financially supporting our chapter.”

Visit the chapter’s website for more information.

