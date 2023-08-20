Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary delays start of school year to Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students at Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School will start the school year two days later than originally planned. According to Grand Rapids Public Schools, students will return to class on Thursday, August 24.

The change in date only applies to Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School. The Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School and the rest of the Grand Rapids Public School district will begin the school year on Tuesday, August 22.

The school building has undergone extensive renovations over the summer to add air conditioning and an upgraded heating system. Due to the supply and construction delays, the staff was unable to access the building with enough time to properly prepare for the upcoming school year.

“Our team pushed really hard to keep the first day of school on schedule,” said GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. “We’ve made significant progress and are confident the building would have been ready in time for the start of school. Nonetheless, it became apparent that our staff needed more time to set up classrooms and get prepared to welcome scholars. After visiting the school over the weekend and talking with the building staff, we decided that a delayed start was most appropriate.”

The school’s renovation work will continue through the fall.

Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School will begin the school year on Thursday. A letter from Dr. Roby about the delay can be found here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube