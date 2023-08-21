Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary delays start of school year to Monday, August 28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School has announced another delay to the start of the school year. Students will now return to class on Monday, August 28.

The planned open house for Tuesday has also been canceled.

The district previously delayed the start of the school year for Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary from Tuesday to Thursday, due to construction delays from renovations being done to the building.

In a letter to families from district superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby, the decision to delay the start of the school year again was due to reports of mild illness from those who were working at the school. The district decided to pull everyone out of the building until it receives the results of air quality tests.

Air quality tests had been done before the renovations began, and showed no cause for concern over any hazardous material.

Students at Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School will now begin classes on Monday, August 28. The letter to families from Dr. Roby about the delay can be read below:

August 28, 2023



Dear Grand Rapids Montessori Academy Staff:



Over the past several hours, we have heard four reports of mild illness from those who were working at the Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School site.



Because of these reports and out of an abundance of caution we have decided to pull everyone out of the building until we receive the results of air quality tests.



Tests prior to beginning the project at the building showed no cause for concern relative to any hazardous materials including lead or asbestos.



We have not definitively determined whether the reported illnesses are connected to the construction work.



In addition to pausing work at the building – we will also push the start of school further out as we determine next steps. We have also canceled the August 22 planned open house at the building.



Classes at Grand Rapids Montessori Elementary School (PK-6) will not start before Monday, August 28.



We will provide updates at least daily to keep you informed about our progress and evaluation.



If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Mr. Matthew Beresford, Executive Director, at 819-2020 or email beresfordm@grps.org.



Sincerely,



Leadriane Roby, Ph.D.



Superintendent of Schools

