Grand Rapids middle schoolers test health of Indian Mill Creek

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Young scientists at West Side Christian Middle School tested the waters of a Grand Rapids creek to formulate an environmental health plan.

“We've been testing this in science class with, like, our water from our watersheds in the pond by our school,” says Annika Kauffman. “And we are really curious what it would be like down here by this creek and see what the … how water quality was.”

“It really helps us just get like a 3D view on, like, how certain things can ruin the world,” Aubrey Mata explains.

The sixth graders braved the cold to collect water samples at Indian Mill Creek, testing its chemical levels, measuring erosion activity and identifying microorganisms.

The students are collaborating with Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds (LGROW) in an effort to clean the water.

“We spent a lot of time learning about the importance of caring for water, as it's a finite resource around our world,” says Meikea Herrera. “And also the responsibility we have living in Michigan where we have an abundance of freshwater around us with the great lakes.

“It kind of makes me feel, like, more powerful and more, like, kind of, like, heroic to know that, like, the work that I'm doing in the classroom isn't just, like, just for school just because,” says Annika. “It's, like, actually helping the environment.”

Once the students see the test results, they’ll establish a stewardship plan that will maintain the water’s overall health.

