Grand Rapids McDonald's restaurant manager awarded the Ray Kroc Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The manager of the McDonald's located at 415 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids, Louis Gonzales, has been awarded the Ray Kroc Award.

Recipients of the Ray Kroc Award are recognized as one of the top-performing Mcdonald's restaurant managers globally.

Gonzales was one of 345 McDonald’s restaurant managers around the world, from 60 markets, representing the top one percent of restaurant managers to receive the honor, which includes a cash prize and a trophy the Grand Rapids location reports.\

Gonzales has worked at McDonald’s for 12 years and was presented with his award by restaurant owner/operators Matthew and Lori Shulz and McDonald’s USA operations manager Al Rafat.