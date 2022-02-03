Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids Mayor's Youth Council partners with GRPL to collect winter coats for teens

items.[0].image.alt
Mayor's Youth Council
mayoryouthcouncil.png
Posted at 2:53 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 14:53:25-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Mayor's Youth Council is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Public Library to collect new coats for teens this winter.

The donation drive runs through March 4.

Coats, gloves and other winter accessories can be dropped off at eight Grand Rapids Public Library locations.

Donated items will then be distributed to several organizations in West Michigan, including Baxter Community Center, Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities, Hispanic Center of Western Michigan and AYA Youth Collective. Those organizations will then get them to teens who need them.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is managed by Our Community’s Children and consists of local teens in grades 9-12 who spend a school year learning about the functions of city government.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News