Grand Rapids Mayor's Youth Council partners with GRPL to collect winter coats for teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Mayor's Youth Council is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Public Library to collect new coats for teens this winter.

The donation drive runs through March 4.

Coats, gloves and other winter accessories can be dropped off at eight Grand Rapids Public Library locations.

Donated items will then be distributed to several organizations in West Michigan, including Baxter Community Center, Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities, Hispanic Center of Western Michigan and AYA Youth Collective. Those organizations will then get them to teens who need them.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is managed by Our Community’s Children and consists of local teens in grades 9-12 who spend a school year learning about the functions of city government.