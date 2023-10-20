Grand Rapids mayor recognized by Michigan Municipal League for leadership, commitment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss was bestowed the Honorary Life Membership Award from the Michigan Municipal League (MML)!

The award recognizes leaders who are active, inspiring and carry MML’s mission forward.

Bliss once served as MML’s president from 2016–2017, league officials say.

“On behalf of everyone at the League, I would like to congratulate Rosalynn on receiving this award,” says MML CEO Dan Gilmartin. “Rosalynn has created a legacy with her impact on Michigan’s communities through her service in local government. It was a pleasure to work with her when she served as the League’s Board President. Her leadership throughout her career has been and continues to be inspiring. She persists to be an avid advocate for our communities, and she truly embodies what it means to be a public servant.”

MML commends Bliss’s commitment and leadership as well as her support for small business owners. They also recognize her efforts to make Grand Rapids a safer, cleaner and healthier place.

“Receiving this award is truly an honor and it means a lot to me,” says Bliss. “It is particularly touching because it is being given by the Michigan Municipal League, an organization comprised of individuals who have a heart for public service and who appreciate the dedication and sacrifice it takes to serve. I am deeply grateful for and honored by this incredible recognition.”

