Grand Rapids man wins $25,000 a year for life playing Michigan Lottery game

Posted at 12:08 PM, May 25, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man won $25,000 a year for life playing Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game.

Adam Warner says he buys a Lucky For Life ticket online every Thursday. His Thursday tradition paid off when he matched the five white balls drawn on April 8 to win the big prize.

“I buy a Lucky for Life ticket online every Thursday, so every Friday morning I check my numbers before heading to work,” said Warner. “When I logged in the morning after the drawing and saw the prize notification, I couldn’t help but stare at the screen for a few minutes amazed. I called my boss right away and took the day off to celebrate.”

Warner chose to receive a one-time lump-sum payment of $390,000 instead of the annual payments of $25,000 for 20 years.

The 44-year-old says he plans to use some of his winnings to pay bills and save the remainder.

