Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to robbing bank in December 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has plead guilty to robbing the Independent Bank located at 3090 Plainfield Avenue Northeast. He is 41-year-old Kristin Cole Greinke.

According to the Department of Justice, Greinke took a taxicab to the bank on December 16, 2021. He then presented a note to a teller saying that he was robbing it. The note also warned that he would kill the employee if bait bills or dye packs were used to stop him. Greinke left the bank with $6,230. Witness reported seeing him get into a taxi as he left.

The police then contacted the taxicab company about Greinke. The driver of the taxi was reached through dispatch, who then made an excuse to stop the vehicle. After Greinke left the taxi, he was quickly arrested by responding officers. All of the money taken from the bank was recovered.

Greinke had previously been convicted of bank robbery in federal court in 2003.

“Bank robbery doesn’t pay,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Greinke faces up to 20 years in prison for his offense. We will continue to hold accountable anyone who commits this or similar crimes.”

Greinke is scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2023 by U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube