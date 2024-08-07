'I was in disbelief!': Grand Rapids man nets $1 million with Powerball ticket

LANSING, Mich — A Grand Rapids man is now a millionaire after playing Powerball!

The winner, 69-year-old Juan Silvera, matched five numbers drawn March 30, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Those numbers were 12-13-33-50-52.

We’re told Silvera purchased the ticket at Paris Spirits & Wine in Kentwood.

“After the Powerball drawing, I took my ticket to the store and scanned it and got a message to visit the Lottery office,” says Silvera. “I showed my friend the message I got, so he scanned my ticket using the Lottery app. When he showed me his phone screen with the amount of $1 million, I was in disbelief!”

Silvera plans to save the money and keep working, lottery officials say.

