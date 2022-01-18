Grand Rapids man found guilty of distributing heroin and fentanyl causing the death of two men

KALAMAZOO. MICH. — One Grand Rapids native faces 20 years in prison after being found guilty of distributing heroin and fentanyl.

At 23-year-olds Mustafa Deville Reynolds trial evidence demonstrated that two victims were found unresponsive by their roommates at the United States Department of Justice. After being transported to the hospital both died from fentanyl and heroin toxicity.

Cell phone messages between Reynolds and one of the victims showed that a mixture was sold through a middleman.

On Aug 27, 2019, Reynolds unknowingly sold to an undercover detective with a warning of the strength of the drugs: “Be careful with that one. Don’t do too much.”

Members of the jury convicted Reynolds of selling to an undercover officer.

Additionally, a forensic chemist testified that the heroin Reynolds was selling is 100 times more potent than morphine.

“The opioid epidemic in Michigan has claimed far too many lives. The Grand Rapids Police Department is committed to seeking out those who sell heroin and fentanyl in the West Michigan area. We are thankful for the partnership of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Attorney’s Office in helping make Grand Rapids a safer community,” said Grand Rapids Police Department Lieutenant Jonathan Wu.

Reynolds faces sentencing via U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney in the form of a minimum statutory sentence of 20 years in prison.