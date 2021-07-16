Grand Rapids man found guilty for assaulting DNR officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been found guilty on assault charges in connection to an incident that occurred back in March, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

21-year-old Devinci Osiris Dumas was arrested for possessing open intoxicants inside a vehicle following a crash on March 20, according to the DNR, who say Dumas attacked a DNR officer on the way to Lake County Jail.

We’re told charges include assault with intent to inflict great bodily harm as well as causing injury to an officer, which together amount to a maximum of 14 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

“The department and community are fortunate that our officer is doing well and has since resumed regular duties,” says Lt. Joe Molnar. “We’re grateful, not only for the training and equipment our officers receive to ensure their safety while on patrol but also to the two citizens who stopped and assisted the officer in getting the assailant back under control.”

The DNR says Dumas will be sentenced at a later time.

