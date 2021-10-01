Grand Rapids man finds WW2 dog tags, hoping to reunite them with Arizona veteran's family

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Adam Gross took up magnet fishing as a hobby a few years ago.

Off the bridge on Leonard Street, Gross caught something that wasn't his.

“They’re dated 1943, so who knows when they actually ended up in there,” Adam Gross said.

Dog tags, belonging to Clifford J. Voight. Located at the bottom of the Grand River.

A World War 2 veteran, originally from Grand Rapids.

Through some internet sleuthing, Gross was able to find Voight's obituary. Voight was laid to rest in Mesa, Arizona at Mountain View Memorial Gardens.

“It would be awesome to go in person, you know? Hand it over, you know? But Arizona and Michigan, we’re quite a ways away,” Gross said.

Adam did the next best thing and reached out to the cemetery.

“Next step is just waiting on the cemetery. We’re going to see if I write a letter to the family, and they hand that over. Or if I hand my information over to the cemetery, and they contact me back,” Gross said.

Gross says he hopes Voight's family reaches out. If not, he hopes this story reaches them.

“They’re not just dog tags. They’re someone’s history,” Gross said.

