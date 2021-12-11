Grand Rapids man dies after being struck by Rapid bus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a public transit vehicle in Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the 45-year-old man from Grand Rapids was struck on Division Avenue and McConnell Street at around 2:15 p.m.

We're told the bus pulled away from the platform when the man staggered into the side of the bus and onto the road. That was when police say he was struck.

GRPD says the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

Police are asking witnesses to get in touch with GRPD at any of the following numbers: 616-456-3771, 616-456-3320, 616-456-3414 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

