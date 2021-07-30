Grand Rapids man charged with OWI in US-131 crash that killed 15-year-old boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been arraigned in connection to a US-131 crash that ended in the death of a 15-year-old boy on July 6.

READ MORE: Person who died in US-131 crash identified as 15-year-old boy

Michigan State Police says 27-year-old Ryan Michael Carter was charged Friday afternoon for two counts of operating while intoxicated, two counts for failing to stop at the scene of a crash, and one false report of a felony.

Count 4 – Failure to Stop at Scene of Accident Resulting in Serious Impairment or Death

Count 5 – False Report of a Felony.

Carter is alleged to be the driver of the single vehicle crash on 7/6/21 at approximately 3:30 AM on N/B US-131 at I-196 that killed a 15-year-old male — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) July 30, 2021

We’re told Carter was arraigned at 61st District Court.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube