Grand Rapids man charged with OWI in US-131 crash that killed 15-year-old boy

Posted at 4:52 PM, Jul 30, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been arraigned in connection to a US-131 crash that ended in the death of a 15-year-old boy on July 6.

Michigan State Police says 27-year-old Ryan Michael Carter was charged Friday afternoon for two counts of operating while intoxicated, two counts for failing to stop at the scene of a crash, and one false report of a felony.

We’re told Carter was arraigned at 61st District Court.

