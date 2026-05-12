Grand Rapids launches Zone GR zoning update project tonight

GRND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is launching a new effort to update its zoning code, and residents can get their first look at the proposals tonight.

The project, called Zone GR, will update the city's zoning code as part of its community master plan — a blueprint for the next 20 years that was approved in late 2024.

The master plan focuses on five goal areas:

Great Neighborhoods: More housing, retail space and open space

Vital Business Districts: Focusing on a variety of options in walkable places

A Strong Economy: A range of employers and jobs

Balanced Mobility: A safe, reliable and affordable transportation network

Desirable Development Character: Making sure new development matches the character of already existing neighborhoods or improves it

The launch event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. tonight at the Grand Rapids Library. It is free and open to the public, though the city encourages attendees to register ahead of time.

The event will include a presentation and interactive stations where residents can learn about the proposed changes and provide feedback.

A link to register for tonight's meeting, as well as a link to the full master plan and the neighborhoods it is focusing on, can be found here.

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