Grand Rapids launches online transportation resource

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new social media transportation resource aims to help people navigate Grand Rapids’ range of transportation options throughout the year.

It’s launching this week, just ahead of ArtPrize, when thousands of visitors are expected to descend upon the city.

GR Transportation will host “dynamic information” meant to be useful for both visitors and residents, city officials said in a news release Monday.

Those interested can search for @OnTheGoGR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Daily posts on mobility, transit, parking, roads, public right of way, safety messaging and more on the three social channels will help keep the public informed and up to date on how to get around Grand Rapids safely and efficiently.

Scheduled safety and educational posts with news and urgent updates by city staff from the Mobile GR and communications departments make up the transportation-related content.

“GR Transportation @OnTheGoGR is a one-stop source for getting around in Grand Rapids,” Communications Director David Green said. “We plan to provide information on everything transportation – from e-scooters, bike share and other public transportation options to road closures and construction detours and more. This project helps accomplish multiple city priorities found in our Strategic Plan – primarily those around mobility, engaged and connected community and safe community.”

Green says future Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts will also include topics like pedestrian and bicycle safety, how to report traffic signal outages, bike lanes, parking and ride share options, DASH routes and more.