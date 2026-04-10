Grand Rapids Lantern Festival returns: what to expect if you're visiting this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is glowing a little brighter as the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival returns to John Ball Zoo for its fourth year.

Lighting up the night with dazzling displays and radiant colors, this year’s “Realms of Wonder” theme, featuring three new enchanting realms to explore, brings an experience unlike anything else in Michigan.

“John Ball Zoo is thrilled to welcome our community to the fourth Grand Rapids Lantern Festival with all-new lanterns and interactive experiences,” said Darci Mitchell, Promotions & Events Manager at John Ball Zoo, in a statement. “This festival beautifully celebrates the intersection of wildlife and Asian culture through a magical, immersive experience.”

It is a stunning tribute to Chinese cultural artistry featuring monumental lantern sculptures, some reaching nearly 30 feet tall. Each piece is custom-created by master artisans in collaboration with the Zoo. The installations are transported by more than 25 semi-trucks, and a team of 10 artisans dedicates six weeks on-site to assemble them. These illuminated displays turn the Zoo into an immersive environment filled with light, color, and storytelling inspired by wildlife and Chinese traditions.

The festival also offers authentic cultural entertainment, including traditional performances such as face changing, artistic hula hooping, acrobatics, and more.

The festival kicked off on April 8, and runs through June 14, 2026.

Guests can purchase tickets online and select their preferred date and entry time. The festival runs Wednesday through Sunday from April 8 through May 17, then Tuesday through Sunday beginning May 19. Hours are 7:30–10:30 p.m. nightly, with entry times available every half hour from 7:00–10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $22 and vary by day and time.

For more event or ticket information, visit the John Ball Zoo website here.

The event will go on rain or shine, so make sure to check the weather before you head out!

If you plan on checking out the festival Friday evening, the weather will be quiet, but chilly with temperatures in the 40s. See the image below for the hourly conditions.

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Saturday will be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, a calm southeast wind, and a high near 60. Clouds will be increasing by late afternoon into the evening ahead of our next storm system, and there could even be a few sprinkles around.

Sunday will be a wet day with showers and storms likely, mainly in the morning. Temperatures will feel great though with highs in the low 70s. There could be a few lingering showers still around Sunday evening during festival time, so keep an eye on the forecast and pack the rain ponchos and umbrellas if needed.

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