Grand Rapids inviting visitors to city's nine social districts this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is inviting guests to visit one of its nine social districts throughout the city for Fall 2022.

The city’s nine social districts are Downtown Grand Rapids, Creston, East Fulton, East Hills, Fourth & Stocking, Michigan Street, Wealthy Street, West Fulton, and West Leonard. The social districts are open areas designated by the City Commission, where visitors can walk freely within the district with a beer or cocktail purchased from a participating bar or restaurant. In total, there are 63 participating businesses throughout the nine districts.

The city also has shared social zone seating areas, where restaurants and bars repurpose public right-of-way or City-owned property into an outdoor dining plaza or food court. Many participating businesses have reported the availability of outdoor dining zones and social districts as helping downtown and neighborhood businesses.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” said Luna owner Mario Cascante. “It has benefitted our business tremendously It is something that is low impact and high margin. It really doesn’t require a great deal of investment from our end to get started yet participating in a social district creates a great sense of community. We have a lot of people stopping in and they might have other things to do, but still want to dine or have a drink with us. It is good for us, but also helps everyone else around us, including those in retail, dessert shops or other businesses in the neighborhood that can benefit.”

According to Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, social districts, “promote a welcoming atmosphere where people feel comfortable and safe. Each social district includes a shared seating area as well as multiple businesses offering unique food, beverage, and social experiences. We continue to rebound from the pandemic in a way that gives residents and visitors the opportunity to revisit their favorite Grand Rapids locales. These spaces have added unique vibrancy to many business districts and have helped restaurants and lounges rebound and thrive.”

More information on Grand Rapids’ social districts can be found on the city’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube