Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids apartment building burns early Saturday morning

GR FIRE OVERNITE 08052023.png
Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366
Firefighters battle an early morning blaze on Grand Rapids' southeast side.
GR FIRE OVERNITE 08052023.png
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 13:55:20-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nobody was injured in an overnight apartment-building fire on the city's southeast side.

At 3:59 a.m. Saturday, Grand Rapids firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an apartment building in the 3400 block of Haleh Circle SE. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy fire showing from the second floor of the two-story apartment building. Residents were assisted out of the building, which was searched for trapped occupants.

The building was ventilated and a second alarm brought more firefighters to the scene.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward