Grand Rapids apartment building burns early Saturday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nobody was injured in an overnight apartment-building fire on the city's southeast side.
At 3:59 a.m. Saturday, Grand Rapids firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an apartment building in the 3400 block of Haleh Circle SE. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy fire showing from the second floor of the two-story apartment building. Residents were assisted out of the building, which was searched for trapped occupants.
The building was ventilated and a second alarm brought more firefighters to the scene.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.