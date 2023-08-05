Grand Rapids apartment building burns early Saturday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nobody was injured in an overnight apartment-building fire on the city's southeast side.

At 3:59 a.m. Saturday, Grand Rapids firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an apartment building in the 3400 block of Haleh Circle SE. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy fire showing from the second floor of the two-story apartment building. Residents were assisted out of the building, which was searched for trapped occupants.

The building was ventilated and a second alarm brought more firefighters to the scene.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

