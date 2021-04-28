Grand Rapids' Hotel District initiative merges with Center City Business Group

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ city-wide Hotel District initiative is partnering with the Center City Business Group to create the Hotel District – Business Association.

The previously separate entities will work together to maximize efforts, efficiencies and resources to better education and service visitors and “strengthen the fabric of downtown Grand Rapids,” according to a news release Wednesday.

Retailers and restaurants will be able to get insight on conventions, concerts, public events and cultural attractions in the Hotel District, while hotels will be better equipped to inform guests about experiences downtown businesses have to offer.

“As not only the retail, retention and attraction specialist for the City of Grand Rapids, but as someone who truly loves the city, I see this collaboration as a bright spot for the downtown area and our entire city,” said Richard App of the Grand Rapids Chamber, City of Grand Rapids and Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. “By working together, we will be more impactful in making downtown Grand Rapids an even better place to live, dine, eat and stay.”

The Hotel District is bordered by US 131 to the west, Michigan Street to the north, Division Avenue to the east and Fulton Street to the south. It consists of 10 hotels with more than 2,000 guest rooms, including Amway Grand Plaza, JW Marriott Grand Rapids, Residence Inn Grand Rapids Downtown, Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown, Holiday Inn Grand Rapids Downtown and several others.