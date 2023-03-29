Grand Rapids hosts Fire Chief Candidate Forum, introduces finalists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is holding an event Wednesday evening allowing community members to meet the finalists for the city’s next fire chief.

The two finalists are Dr. Brad Brown, the deputy chief of support services for the Grand Rapids Fire Department, and Chief Eloy Vega from Port Neches, Texas.

“The city of Grand Rapids has one of the finest fire departments in the country and Chief Lehman’s leadership has been very instrumental in getting us to this point,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “This community is looking for someone to continue elevating the quality of life for residents through excellent fire prevention and response services.”

The Fire Chief Candidate Forum will take place from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. in the 9th Floor City Commission Chambers in City Hall on Monroe Avenue.

