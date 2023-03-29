Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids hosts Fire Chief Candidate Forum, introduces finalists

Grand Rapids fire chief finalists
City of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids fire chief finalists
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 16:10:25-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is holding an event Wednesday evening allowing community members to meet the finalists for the city’s next fire chief.

The two finalists are Dr. Brad Brown, the deputy chief of support services for the Grand Rapids Fire Department, and Chief Eloy Vega from Port Neches, Texas.

Grand Rapids fire chief finalists

READ MORE: Grand Rapids to hold candidate forum in search for next fire chief

“The city of Grand Rapids has one of the finest fire departments in the country and Chief Lehman’s leadership has been very instrumental in getting us to this point,” City Manager Mark Washington said. “This community is looking for someone to continue elevating the quality of life for residents through excellent fire prevention and response services.”

READ MORE: Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman to retire spring 2023

Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Shea Lehman

The Fire Chief Candidate Forum will take place from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. in the 9th Floor City Commission Chambers in City Hall on Monroe Avenue.

**FOX 17 has a crew at this event to bring you the latest both on air and online.**

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather