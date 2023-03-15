Grand Rapids hockey players help others by serving 'hops and hope'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins put down their hockey sticks and picked up some bottles Tuesday night.

It was for a good cause, of course. Players and coaches for the Grand Rapids-based hockey team served samples of wine and craft beer to people, raising funds for those struggling with disabilities and behavioral health challenges.

The fundraiser, called "Hockey, Hops and Hope," has been an annual event for the past nine years and was held this year at the FOX Acura showroom on 29th Street. In addition to drinks, the event featured hors d'oeuvres, music, and a silent auction.

Dominik Shine, a Griffins player, said it's one of the team's most enjoyable events.

"It's kind of a fun environment," said Shine. "You get to talk and meet new people, and, you know, people who know a lot about what their wine and their drinks and stuff. So it's really fun."

But Shine say's he also happy to support what he says is "a really good cause." All the proceeds of the fundraiser will benefit Easterseals MORC, an organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities and special needs.

Amway, which is a sponsor of the event, says they're proud to support the organization.

"We love our partnership with Easterseals because we're all about the same values that Easter Seals emphasizes," says Andrew Schimidt, a managing director for Amway, who attended the hockey team's fundraiser.

As for Easterseals, the organization is grateful for the extra funds, which will all be channeled into Grand Rapids programs. Brent Wirthe, the President and CEO of Easterseals, said the organization will focus on helping kids with disabilities and other challenge to lead "better and fuller lives."

But he credits their success to partnerships. "The world revolves on relationships. And this is where we get to make them happen."

Tuesday marked the first "Hockey, Hops, and Hope" event since the pandemic, which postponed the annual event for three years. Organizers hoped to raise $50,000 on Tuesday, which would stay in the Grand Rapids community.

