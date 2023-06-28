Grand Rapids gym helps kids build confidence in the boxing ring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blue’s Gym in Grand Rapids is helping kids build confidence in the boxing ring.

The gym is owned by Dino Newville, who made a career out of boxing.

“I was the youngest person to roll title, the first American winning Japan a more knockdowns than any other fight,” said Newville.

During his boxing career, Newville went on to become a four-time world champion.

Blue's Gym is a home away from home to more than 300 kids a week. At the gym, the group starts with a prayer and hitting the books before going into the boxing ring.

“We have tutors, we have counselors to help kids out when we need help,” said Newville.

Newville sees the gym as a place to help keep kids out of the same trouble that he was once in.

“The kids that are on the street, they really need help and guidance,” said Newville.

Recently, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom took a tour of Blue’s Gym.

“It’s an anchor in the neighborhood and in the community for the youth down here,” said Chief Winstrom. “And it’s great to see somebody doing so, such an amazing job for, for the kids in the community here.”

However, Blue’s Gym is currently struggling with funding.

“We are living 3,000-5,000 negative every month,” said Newville.

Newville also says that he hopes to get enough money to get out of the hole and keep the gym running, especially for its summer program.

The gym has been able to stay afloat thanks to donations and dues paid by adult members.

“[Blue’s Gym is] a safe alternative to hanging out in areas where, where we’ve seen in the police community, kids become the victims of gun violence,” said Chief Winstrom. “This is a safe place to really improve their lives, physically, academically, and set them, set them on a great path.”

More information on Blue's Gym can be found on its website.

READ ALSO: County prosecutor tours Blue's Gym

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube