Grand Rapids Griffins sign Justin Abdelkader to professional tryout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins signed left wing Justin Abdelkader to a professional tryout.

The Muskegon native competed with the Griffins for two seasons from 2008 to 2010 before moving on to play for the Detroit Red Wings.

The 14-year pro became the first West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids when he made his AHL debut in October 2008.

According to a press release, Abdelkader skated in 109 games for the Griffins and totaled 76 points (35-41—76) and 188 penalty minutes, earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors during the 2008-09 season.

Abdelkader went on to earn a full-time roster spot with Detroit in 2010 and ended his NHL career with 739 games, 252 points (106-146—252) and 608 penalty minutes.

Abdelkader was named Mr. Hockey of Michigan in 2004 when he amassed 80 points (37-43—80) in 28 games with Mona Shores High School.

If Abdelkader plays with the Griffins on Saturday when they host Milwaukee at 7 p.m., he would set the new standard for longest time span between Griffins appearances at 4,305 days, or 11 years, nine months and 12 days. Jonathan Ericsson holds the current record at 3,888 days, or 10 years, seven months and 22 days.