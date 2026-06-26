Grand Rapids golf carts offer rides downtown, support youth programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has a new way to get around downtown — and it comes with a cause.

Two local entrepreneurs have launched golf cart shuttle services to help visitors navigate the city after parking, with one operation using ride proceeds to fund youth mentorship and crime prevention programs.

WATCH: Business and nonprofit launch separate golf cart shuttle programs in Grand Rapids

Business and nonprofit launch separate golf cart shuttle programs in Grand Rapids

Will McFadden, founder of Save a Life a Day Outreach, launched GR Mobile Karaoke and transportation a few weeks ago.

"I said, man, this might be good for us as a grassroots organization to do pickup and drop off, so I said, yeah, I'm gonna do it," McFadden said.

MATT WITKOS

Money from riders goes directly toward his nonprofit.

"We do crime prevention, we stop crime within the community. Also, we work with our youth as a mentorship, (and) brotherhood. We actually have an after-school program where we do reading, math, and tutoring. Our summer day camp persists in some of that also. We have a Lake Michigan Credit Union that helps us out with financial literacy with the kids," McFadden said.

Watch our 2024 feature on Save a Life a Day below

Grand Rapids man working to 'Save A Life A Day'

McFadden also has plans to expand the program's impact by putting young people behind the wheel.

"The kids will have to have driver license. So next year, in 2027, I will be giving the youth jobs to definitely drive the golf carts to do drop-offs for the amphitheater, the soccer stadium, in different areas in the downtown area," McFadden said.

Rides with McFadden's service cost anywhere from $5 to $10.

Sam Stover, owner and managing partner of Gimmie's Par and Grill, is also running a golf cart shuttle operation — offering free rides to his patrons to and from the amphitheater.

MATT WITKOS

"Today we are showing you one of our two shuttle carts that we have to provide shuttles to and from the amphitheater," Stover said.

Stover says the amphitheater has brought a noticeable boost to his downtown business.

"Additional foot traffic downtown this summer. It's been great. A lot of people enjoy the lakeshore this time of year, but with the amphitheater being open and the number of shows they have booked, we definitely have seen an impact," Stover said.

He says certain concerts draw especially large crowds to his restaurant and bar.

MATT WITKOS

“Depending on who's showing, country concerts are probably our most popular concert goers, but Santana and the Doobie Brothers, we had a great night that night for that concert," Stover said.

Both operations use fully street-legal golf carts equipped with license plates, carry insurance, and flashers. Riders should expect a scenic route rather than the fastest one.

"We have to go certain routes just to obey all the traffic laws, but remember you're here for an experience, so not for the quickest ride there," Stover said.

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