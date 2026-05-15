Founders Brewing adds satellite bar, 32 workers ahead of Acrisure Amphitheater's opening season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewing is preparing for what could be its busiest summer yet, with a new outdoor satellite bar and dozens of new hires ahead of the opening concert season at the nearby Acrisure Amphitheater.

The taproom, located just a two-minute walk from the new 13,000-capacity outdoor music venue, has operated near the S-Curve for nearly three decades. This summer marks a first for the company as it expands its footprint to meet anticipated demand.

"We're going to have a satellite bar outside," Founders Brewing Chief Marketing Officer Chuck Buckingham said.

The taproom's indoor capacity sits at around 1,000, and staff expect concert nights to push that to the limit.

"Our capacity is about 1000, so we think we're going to be packed during show nights before the show," Buckingham said.

To prepare, Founders has hired 32 additional workers to help support busy concert nights. The taproom is also rolling out a streamlined service option for guests on the go.

"We also have an express experience. So if people want to come in, get a beer, get a hot dog, and be on their way, they can do so. And if they want to have one beer here and then grab one beer in a plastic cup to enjoy in the social zones, it's all great," Buckingham said.

Those social zones are part of an expanded social district announced by Downtown GR. The district now includes the area surrounding the amphitheater, extending south of U.S. 131 to the train tracks. It operates weekdays from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. until midnight.

For Founders, the proximity of a venue this size — with this many concerts — is uncharted territory.

"So we usually see a pretty big spike when there's something big in town. We just haven't had something this close that's this big with this many concerts, which is pretty exciting," Buckingham said.

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