Grand Rapids Gold hosts open tryouts to fill training camp roster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids gold was on the search for some hidden talent, holding open tryouts Saturday morning at MSA Woodland.

The Denver Nuggets G-League affiliate hosts open tryouts before every season.

About 100 players showed up Saturday. Some had previous college, or even G-League experience, while others did not.

Every player worked their hardest to fill just three open spots on the Gold’s training camp roster.

“You get with our training camp, which we’ll have 15-17 guys in our training camp, and will be looking for a spot. We have a couple roster spots open, so whoever makes it out of this tryout here will get a chance to play for us. Once you’re in the G-League, you get a chance to play in the NBA, so you just need a chance,” explained Associate Head Coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, Nathan Babcock.

These open tryouts have been successful in the past.

While it’s not often that players make the final roster, one player who tried out in 2021 ended up working his way into the starting five.

