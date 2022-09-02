Grand Rapids Gold announce 2022-23 season schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold announced its full 2022-23 season schedule Thursday.

The Gold, which is an NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will start their season on November 5 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

They will return home to Van Andel Arena on November 10 to take on in-state rival, Motor City Cruise.

The Gold’s home opener will be the team’s debut in their new home arena after the DeltaPlex sold and closed for good in July.

“Our team is ready to get this season started in our new home arena. The move to Van Andel Arena has allowed us the opportunity to give fans an experience unlike anything years prior. Heading into year two with the Denver Nuggets and year one of our new arena, fans have a lot to look forward to this season,” said Steve Jbara, president of the Grand Rapids Gold.

This NBA G League season opens with the Showcase Cup, an 18-game competition featuring all 30 G League teams and the NBA G League Ignite.

All teams’ records will reset on December 27 with the start of the 32-game regular season.

