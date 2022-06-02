Grand Rapids Gold finds new home at Van Andel Arena after DeltaPlex sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Gold has entered an agreement that will allow them to play at Van Andel Arena for home games starting next season.

“As you probably know, the DeltaPlex was sold weeks ago and our team immediately started looking for a new home,” writes Vice President of Sales Kyle Kwaske. “Thankfully, Van Andel Arena was open to welcoming our organization, and now the Gold can officially call Van Andel Arena our new home.”

The DeltaPlex is scheduled to close for good July 31.

