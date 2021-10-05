Grand Rapids Fire Department recruiting firefighters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is accepting firefighter applications through Oct. 25, according to a news release Tuesday.

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, have a valid driver’s license, at least 20/30 corrected vision or 20/100 for uncorrected and no felony convictions.

The hiring process includes an application, written exam, completion of the Candidate Physical Ability Test, oral exam and interview.

All new recruits are paid to attend the GRFD training academy, even if they already have firefighter certifications. This is about four months of instruction in a classroom and in hands-on environments designed to give new firefighters the knowledge and hands-on skills to save lives and stay safe.

“The Grand Rapids Fire Department values the residents of and visitors to the city of Grand Rapids and its surrounding area,” Fire Chief John Lehman said. “As such, we strive to employ a diverse group of people dedicated to ensuring their safety and assisting them in any way possible. We want to receive applications and ultimately hire people who desire to be excellent at this craft and who are interested in protecting this community.”

Salaries for Grand Rapids firefighters start at $48,796 annually, along with an “attractive” work schedule, paid sick leave/vacation/holidays, medical, dental and vision, a pension plan, tuition reimbursement, Flexible Spending Accounts, Employee Assistance Program and home ownership grant opportunities in target areas, according to GRFD.

Those interested can apply here.