Grand Rapids Fire Department licensed for basic life support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest fire department can provide some basic life support care at the scenes of emergency following a multi-year effort for a new medical license.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is now licensed as a Non-Transport Prehospital Basic Life Support agency. The license allows the fire department to provide continuous monitoring at the scene of an emergency.

The department has been a Medical First Response agency for years, explained Chief Brad Brown, but this new license will allow firefighters to better help in situations involving cardiac arrest or respiratory failure.

“We run about 25,000 alarms in the city each year and about 17,000 (or 68%) are medical related," said Brown. "So I know that we already do a very good job of taking care of our citizens from the time we arrive until the time ALS or Advanced life support arrives and transports to the hospital. This licensure upgrade will further advance our exceptional service and effectiveness of our on-scene response.”

The transition started two years ago, with the license going into effect in September.

90% of the time firefighters are the first responders to arrive on the scene of an emergency in Grand Rapids, according to Chief Brown.

