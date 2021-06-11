Grand Rapids Fire Department gets nearly $467,000 to improve operations, safety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is getting nearly $467,000 in federal funding to improve operations and safety for firefighters and staff.

U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced the federal grant Friday afternoon.

“Firefighters in Michigan put their safety on the line to protect their neighbors and communities, and it’s critical they have the resources needed to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Senator Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “These resources will allow firefighters in Grand Rapids to continue working to protect public safety and ensure our communities are even greater places to live, work and raise a family.”

The department will get $466,948 in federal funding from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program.

“Our firefighters in Grand Rapids put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

Qualifying fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations across the country can apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grants.

The grants are intended to help first responders purchase equipment and get the training they need to handle fire-related hazards.

“The Grand Rapids Fire Department is so happy to be awarded this Grant for Extrication and Technical Rescue equipment,” said Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief John Lehman. “This equipment which is carried on our front line apparatus is critical to our rescue response to vehicle accidents and entrapments. Auto technology is advancing rapidly and this grant will allow us to equip our firefighters to be able to adapt to those changes on our extrication scenes.”

