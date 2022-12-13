Watch Now
Grand Rapids FD: Man dies following Dec. 8 house fire

Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 13, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person has died following a house fire in Grand Rapids last week.

The fire broke out during the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 8 near Lafayette Avenue and Carrier Street, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD).

Two people were hospitalized as a result of the fire.

GRFD tells us one of them has since passed away. They have identified the victim as 47-year-old Brent Dyson.

We’re told the other inpatient was released following treatment.

Investigation reveals the fire began in the kitchen area, according to GRFD. The cause is believed to be accidental.

Fire officials extend their condolences to the victim’s friends and family.

