Grand Rapids family loses, mourns five lives to gun violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The McIntosh family has lost five immediate relatives to gun violence in the past year. Only two arrests have been made between the five cases, and in one arrest, it was a perjury charge not a homicide charge.

Donell McIntosh, known by some as Larry, was the first to lose his life one year ago today.

McIntosh was shot off of 33rd and Marshall in Grand Rapids on June 7, 2020. His four relatives would follow later in the summer months after him.

Donell was a beloved father, husband and friend.

He leaves behind four children and he continues to miss milestones like graduation ceremonies and birthdays.

Donell was married to his wife for over two decades. The two were separated at the time of his death but continued to maintain a friendship.

"I hate that it really happened to him because I have to look at them [our kids], at the faces of them every day. They don’t know what pain I feel," said Mashika McIntosh, his wife.

Donell would have celebrated his 50th birthday this year after overcoming a criminal past and being there as a friend and father.

Today, his family is still waiting for justice in his case with no arrests made.

The family, however, says that there are people who know what happened but haven't spoken out to police about the homicide.

"It’s a lot - It’s very hurtful. It’s not the same anymore like family gatherings, it just don’t feel the same. Like the fun is gone," said Felicia Jones, Donell's sister.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack is pleading with the community to share tips with law enforcement.

"There’s definitely people that have information and we need them to come forward," Commissioner Womack said.