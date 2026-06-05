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Grand Rapids experiences large-scale power outage: prepare to treat intersections as four-way stops

FULLER LIGHT OUTAGE
Jim Sutton
FULLER LIGHT OUTAGE
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and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is reporting a large-scale power outage affecting the city's street lights and traffic signals Friday morning.

Officials say crews are working to repair the outage, but restoration time is unknown.

The City recommends all drivers should treat intersections with power outages as four way stops.

Consumers Energy representatives say electrical teams are working with the City of Grand Rapids to investigate the outage's cause, with the goal of finding the best way to handle restoration.

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