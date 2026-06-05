Grand Rapids experiences large-scale power outage: prepare to treat intersections as four-way stops

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is reporting a large-scale power outage affecting the city's street lights and traffic signals Friday morning.

Officials say crews are working to repair the outage, but restoration time is unknown.

The City recommends all drivers should treat intersections with power outages as four way stops.

Consumers Energy representatives say electrical teams are working with the City of Grand Rapids to investigate the outage's cause, with the goal of finding the best way to handle restoration.

Street lights and traffic signals across the city are out due to a large-scale power outage. City of Grand Rapids crews are working to repair the outage. Restoration time is unknown at this time. Treat all intersections as four-way stops. — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) June 5, 2026

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