Grand Rapids experiences 2nd water main break in two days

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews in Grand Rapids are once again scrambling to stem a water main break on the southeast side for the second time this week.

FOX 17 Kalamazoo Ave closed between Ramona and Evergreen Sts for 2nd water main break on Grand Rapids southeast side in 2 days

The new break happened around midnight, we're told, just about half a mile from the break that flooded a neighborhood Thursday, but city officials tell FOX 17 this is a separate break on a smaller main.

"With all of the valve operations in the area over the past 36 hours, it is not uncommon to get additional leaks like this resulting from change in flows and pressure variants,” Steve Guitar, Media Relations Manager for the City of Grand Rapids explained to us.

SEE ALSO: 'Thought I was tripping': Residents react to SE Grand Rapids water main break

Kalamazoo Ave is closed in both directions between Ramona and Oakdale Sts.

There are a couple of properties impacted, but no boil water advisories are being issued for this leak at this time.

LATEST: Boil Water Advisory issued for Grand Rapids neighborhoods after main line leak