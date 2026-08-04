Grand Rapids entrepreneur donates nearly $200,000 to 18 local nonprofits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids entrepreneur awarded $170,000 to 18 local nonprofits working to feed, house, and provide resources to families across the community.

WATCH: Grand Rapids entrepreneur donates $170,000 to 18 local nonprofits

Grand Rapids entrepreneur donates $170,000 to 18 local nonprofits

The organizations that received funding focus on affordable housing, youth services, and education for families in Grand Rapids.

Chris Sain said he understands how challenging securing funding can be for nonprofits and hopes the donation will make an impact in the community.

"If you give without expectations, you'll give more than you ever expected," Sain said. "If I could add a little financial relief to some organizations that may have a need or that just may can do more and serve more, then hopefully the the investment we made today does just that."

The following nonprofits received donations:



Baxter Community Center

Dream K.I.M Speaks

Dreams Take Work

ICCF Community Homes

Lifequest Urban Outreach Center

LINC Up

Grand Rapids Initiative for Leaders

Grand Stand Pictures

Mosaic Film Experience

Muse ED

New Destiny Pathways, Inc.

Realism is Loyalty

The Midwest Tech Project

The Delta Project

United Methodist Community House

Urban League of West Michigan

West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology

WPRR Inc

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