Grand Rapids entrepreneur donates nearly $200,000 to 18 local nonprofits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids entrepreneur awarded $170,000 to 18 local nonprofits working to feed, house, and provide resources to families across the community.
WATCH: Grand Rapids entrepreneur donates $170,000 to 18 local nonprofits
The organizations that received funding focus on affordable housing, youth services, and education for families in Grand Rapids.
Chris Sain said he understands how challenging securing funding can be for nonprofits and hopes the donation will make an impact in the community.
"If you give without expectations, you'll give more than you ever expected," Sain said. "If I could add a little financial relief to some organizations that may have a need or that just may can do more and serve more, then hopefully the the investment we made today does just that."
The following nonprofits received donations:
- Baxter Community Center
- Dream K.I.M Speaks
- Dreams Take Work
- ICCF Community Homes
- Lifequest Urban Outreach Center
- LINC Up
- Grand Rapids Initiative for Leaders
- Grand Stand Pictures
- Mosaic Film Experience
- Muse ED
- New Destiny Pathways, Inc.
- Realism is Loyalty
- The Midwest Tech Project
- The Delta Project
- United Methodist Community House
- Urban League of West Michigan
- West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology
- WPRR Inc
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