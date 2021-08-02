Grand Rapids ending pool season with free dog swim at Richmond Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Richmond Park Pool will go to the dogs later this month.

Grand Rapids’ Parks & Recreation Department will close out its pool season on Sunday, Aug. 22 with its free Wag ‘n’ Wade dog swim event from noon to 4:45 p.m.

It’s the fourth time the city’s pools have hosted the end-of-season canine swim, according to a news release Monday.

The event will feature four 1-hour sessions of open swim for dogs at Richmond Park.

Small dogs – less than 35 pounds – swim from noon to 1 p.m., large dogs – more than 35 pounds from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. or 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and older dogs – ages 8 and older – from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.

Each session can accommodate up to 200 dogs. Only two dogs per household may be registered.

Dog owners may enter the zero-depth area to their knees with their pets.

The Parks & Recreation Department will provide tennis balls, drinking water for the dogs and dog waste cleanup bags.

Owners will need to provide paper proof of their dogs’ rabies vaccinations and a leash to walk their pets in and out of the pool area.

Towels and dog life jackets are also recommended.

Local pet vendors will no on site with giveaways, information and additional activities.