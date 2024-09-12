Grand Rapids drug raid nabs a kilo of cocaine, more than $1 million in cash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Work to break the illegal drug business in West Michigan scored a bit hit this month.

During a raid on a Grand Rapids home on September 3, officers seized nearly $1.2 million in cash, more than a kilo of cocaine, several vehicles, and a gun that police say was illegally possessed. One man was arrested in connection with the search warrant.

“The GRPD Vice Unit has been working diligently on this investigation for several months,” said Police Chief Eric Winstrom. “This seizure represents a significant disruption to the drug trade in the Grand Rapids metro area, to the benefit and safety of everyone in our community."

The money could be the most ever seized by the Grand Rapids Police Department, according to Chief Winstrom.

The cash and vehicles seized in the raid will go through the civil asset forfeiture process.

