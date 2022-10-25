Grand Rapids dog park reopens with improvements

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids dog park has reopened to the public following the completion of an expansion project that includes new facilities.

Construction on Hillcrest Dog Park was approved by voters and funded by the city's parks millage, according to the city of Grand Rapids.

We’re told the following additions and improvements were made at the park:

Expanded entryway and off-leash area.

Wooded nature trail.

New benches.

Dog-accessible drinking fountain.

Accessible trails.

Rain garden.

Bike loops.

Improvements to landscaping.

The city tells us a new sign will be added at a later time.

“We have many dog owners in Grand Rapids,” says Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt. “It’s important that we create innovative, safe, multiuse spaces for dogs and their owners to play, exercise, relax, and connect with others.”

The Hillcrest Dog Park project cost $350,000, city officials say.

Read more about current and future park projects on the city’s website.

