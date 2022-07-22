GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A doctor based in Grand Rapids is accused of prescribing strong opioids without telling patients and filling them for himself.

Dr. David Sova was arraigned in federal court Thursday on one count of illegal prescription of opioids and one count of injunctive relief, court documents say.

The federal complaint alleges Dr. Sova wrote 17 prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone for one patient between November 2019 and March 2021 without the patient’s knowledge.

Dr. Sova then acquired those prescriptions at a pharmacy for his own use, the U.S. Attorney’s Office claims.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube