Grand Rapids doctor accused of prescribing opioids to patients, filled for own use

Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. The nation's top public health agency on Thursday proposed changing — and in some instances, dulling — guidelines for U.S. doctors prescribing oxycodone and other opioid painkillers.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jul 22, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A doctor based in Grand Rapids is accused of prescribing strong opioids without telling patients and filling them for himself.

Dr. David Sova was arraigned in federal court Thursday on one count of illegal prescription of opioids and one count of injunctive relief, court documents say.

The federal complaint alleges Dr. Sova wrote 17 prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone for one patient between November 2019 and March 2021 without the patient’s knowledge.

Dr. Sova then acquired those prescriptions at a pharmacy for his own use, the U.S. Attorney’s Office claims.

