Grand Rapids distillery embracing mocktails ahead of 'dry January'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mocktails, or non-alcoholic cocktails, are oftentimes much more than just a standard Shirley Temple of years past.

It's all about creating an inclusive environment, according to the bar manager for Eastern Kille Wealthy Street.

“It’s all about an inclusive environment, so more people can go out and enjoy with friends and not feel pressured to have to consume alcohol if they’re not in a place where they want to,” Eastern Kille Wealthy Street bar manager Josiah Gentry said.

This—especially important ahead of the New Year's Eve holiday and dry January.

“It’s obviously good to keep any substance in check,” Gentry said.

At Eastern Kille on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, it makes all the sense in the world to create a vibrant mocktail experience for customers.

They know their cocktail lounge is much more than just a place for people to consume alcohol.

“I think bars and restaurants in general are like the unofficial social hall of the world," Gentry said.

EK Wealthy comes out with a new menu in January, to accommodate people abstaining from drinking.

“We wanted to offer the same experience. You should have a menu in front of you, be able to flip through, look at your options. And not just tell someone, ‘can I have something without alcohol, do your best,’” Gentry said.

21% of people 21 and older participated in dry January 2024, which was a 6 percentage point increase from 2023, according to data from Morning Consult.

Eastern Kille is kindly sharing a recipe for a mocktail they call the "Green Machine." They note that at-home results may vary, because all of their ingredients are made from scratch in-house.

Green Machine Recipe

1.25 oz fresh cucumber juice

1 oz ginger syrup

.5 oz lime juice

Shake, pour over ice, add soda water

EK Wealthy will be open 4pm- 9pm on New Year's Eve, so their staff can enjoy the holiday.

They are closed January 1 and 2.

