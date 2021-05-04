Grand Rapids Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services in Grand Rapids is hosting vaccine clinics for the deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing communities.

In order to make the vaccine process as easy as possible, the clinics will have ASL interpreters and other communication accommodations, including Pocket Talkers.

The clinic is by appointment only and will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The first clinic will take place on May 10 and Kent County’s South Clinic on Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Kentwood. The clinic to receive the second dose of the vaccine will take place at the same location on June 3.

Those living in the same household as a person who is deaf, deafblind or hard of hearing are invited to get vaccinated at the same time.

To make an appointment, contact D&HHS advocacy specialist Jessica Oliver in any of the following ways:

- Video Phone - 616-828-0186

- Telephone - 616-732-7358, ext. 204

- Email - advocacy@deafhhs.org

