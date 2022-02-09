Grand Rapids DDA approves Studio Park residential tower

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has given the green light to add apartment units to Studio Park.

The DDA says the new addition was planned from the start as the building’s second phase of development.

We’re told the residential tower will consist of 16 towers that will sit on top of Studio Park’s parking facility, with a terrace, pool, community room and fitness center.

Once completed, the tower is expected to house 165 residential units and 24 condos.

The DDA says this phase of Studio Park’s development is predicted to cost $52 million.

