Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids DDA approves $50K for 1st phase of Calder Plaza redesign

Calder Stabile Grand Rapids.JPG
Westaby, Robb
Calder Stabile Grand Rapids.JPG
Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 20:35:55-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first phase of a redesign to Calder Plaza officially got the green light with the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority approving nearly $50,000 in funding for this long-awaited project.

The concrete space in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids is home to government offices and hosts many events throughout the year.

This first phase will include having meetings, coming up with designs and renderings, along with doing a cost analysis for the entire project.

The entire concrete deck will be removed, waterproofed and replaced before the full redesign of Calder Plaza happens, according to Crain’s Grand Rapids.

A master plan for the redesign first was finalized in 2017, but the project got stalled several times, especially because of the pandemic.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book