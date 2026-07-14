GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids neighbors are searching for relief as FOX 17 meteorologists expect the heat index to reach triple digits this week.

WATCH: Grand Rapids cooling centers open as heat index expected to reach triple digits

Grand Rapids cooling centers open as heat index expected to reach triple digits

The city has issued a heat advisory and is encouraging residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, remain in air-conditioned spaces, and check in on relatives and neighbors.

"It's so hot, like it's just very hot. You know," Ascenda Colier, a Grand Rapids neighbor, said.

Averia Allen, another Grand Rapids neighbor, said she has been finding ways to cope with the dangerous temperatures.

"I can't do the heat being outside all day," Allen said.

Allen said she has been using a wet cloth to stay cool and has been stocking up on water and juice while spending time near the fountain. She also visited the library to take advantage of the air conditioning.

"Yeah, we went to the library, chill. Yeah, it's like AC in there," Colier said.

The Grand Rapids Public Library is one of 10 cooling centers open throughout the city. Mel Trotter Ministries is another one. Chris Palusky, the CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries, said they've seen an increase in people using their services as temperatures have climbed.

"We're seeing uptick in our people taking advantage of the day center because it's cool. They can take take a shower, they can do their laundry, and they can stay cool, especially during the midday when it's hot," Palusky said.

In addition to its day center, Mel Trotter sends outreach vehicles into the community to hand out water and cooling towels and to bring people to the center if they are overheating.

"This is especially relevant and important for people who are medically fragile. So, that's why we have the day center and also our outreach," Palusky said.

Palusky encouraged residents to take advantage of the available resources before conditions worsen.

"I would encourage folks, especially during the day, to come and take advantage of the cool because it's going to get hot. It's going to get hotter," Palusky said.

Mel Trotter Ministries day center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to donate or here to see volunteer opportunities. The shelter is currently in need of lotion and men's underwear.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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